Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University deliberately delaying probe in Ankiv Baisoya case: NSUI

Baisoya came under the scanner for allegedly using fake educational certificates when Thiruvalluvar University of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, issued a letter stating that he was never enrolled with it.

Published: 13th November 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ankiv Baisoya (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Following the deferment of hearing of Ankiv Baisoya fake-degree case in the High Court here on Monday, the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) slammed the Delhi University for engaging in "dilatory tactics" in the way it is conducting the probe.

The Delhi High Court on Monday posted the hearing on November 20 in the Ankiv Baisoya case. RSS-affiliated ABVP's Baisoya is the President of the Delhi University Students' Union and is under scanner for allegedly using a fake marksheet for getting admission into Delhi University.

The varsity-appointed committee was asked by the court to submit its findings by November 12, Monday, which it failed to do.

"The DUSU election and its aftermath underscore the complete institutional capture of Delhi University by the BJP and its affiliates.

"After disregarding blatant on-record violence by ABVP Vice President candidate, Shakti Singh, mysteriously malfunctioning EVMs, the DU administration is trying to procrastinate and deliberately delay the verification/inquiry of Ankiv Baisoya's fake certificates," the student group said in a statement.

It accused the university authorities of delaying the probe to prevent a re-election for the post, which is necessitated as per the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, in situations of a major post in the union falling vacant within two months of the election.

After the threshold of two months, the next ranked office-bearer takes the charge of the vacant post, who in this case happens to be the Vice President. The union was elected on September 13.

"The Delhi University administrative authorities have shown themselves to be in service of a common fraud... exposing themselves to be servile to the interests of thugs and cheats," the NSUI said.

It must be noted that Baisoya, as also the Vice President of the union, belongs to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Another student group, All India Students' Association (AISA), affiliated to the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist, also railed against the university, accusing it of being in collusion with the BJP.

"We believe that Ankiv Baisoya was not just a case of fake degree but the bowing down of India's top university in front of the BJP," it said.

Baisoya came under the scanner for allegedly using fake educational certificates when Thiruvalluvar University of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, issued a letter stating that he was never enrolled with it.

He is accused of faking documents from Thiruvalluvar University to take admission in the Delhi University's department of Buddhist Studies, whose Dean K.T.S. Sarao is heading the inquiry against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ankiv Baisoya Delhi University DUSU polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp