Delhi on 'High-alert' as two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists are on loose

Jaish-e-Mohammed had warned that they will avenge the death of its chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s nephew in an encounter in Kashmir.

Delhi has been put on high alert after intelligence agencies have informed that two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists are in the city and may seek to carry out an attack. 

The warning comes two days after the grenade attack in Amritsar, where three people were killed and at least 20 were injured.

According to a Hindustan Times Report, Delhi Police have released a photo where the two men are seen leaning on a milestone that reads Firozpur 9km and Delhi 360km.

The police are keeping a check on all the hotels, lodges and guesthouse that have foreign customers. They have also stepped up vigilance at the entry points to the city.

"Anybody who spots them is requested to call Paharganj police station on 011-23520787 or 011-2352474", the advisory read.

The posters of the two terrorists have also been put around the city.

Punjab was put on high alert five days earlier that six or seven Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists are "planning to move towards Delhi" from the state.

Police commissioners and district police chiefs have been put on alert following the input, according to a letter issued by the Punjab Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) office.

The letter stated that "according to an input, a group of 6-7 JeM terrorists are reportedly in Punjab, India (possibly in Ferozepur area) and are planning to move towards Delhi from Punjab side. "

The letter has been sent to all police officials in Punjab.

They have been asked to set up checkpoints at all important routes, conduct strict vehicle inspection and take suitable countermeasures for all sensitive locations, it stated.

The letter stated that police areas along the India-Pakistan border have been asked to coordinate with the Border Security Force (BSF).

The officers have been advised to plan and implement precautionary measures to thwart any untoward incident, it said.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

