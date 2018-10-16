Home Cities Delhi

Ex-BSP MP son gun brandishing: We were in trauma, hence didn't approach police, says victim's father

Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, was booked for brandishing a gun in the foyer of a five-star hotel here, a video of which went viral on social media.

Ashish Pandey, the son former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, was booked for allegedly brandishing a weapon. (Photo | Youtube screen grab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ex-Congress MLA Kanwar Karan Singh said his son, who was shown a gun by the son of a former BSP MP at a five-star hotel here, was in "trauma" after the incident and that was the reason why he did not inform the police.

Singh said they have recorded their statement with the police and have full faith in the law of the land.

"We have given our version to police and submitted our written statement. We were in trauma after the incident. My son was shown a gun and he was in fear and that is why we did not lodge a complaint before," he told PTI.

The former Congress MLA said he did not believe in violence.

"My son was numb with fear after he was shown a gun. We do not believe in violence and stay away form indulging in fights. Police have started their investigation and we believe in them," he said.

Pandey hails from Lucknow.

His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is a sitting MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi police said an FIR has been registered in the case.

The force also reached out to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts.

A complaint about the incident was received by the police Monday from the assistant security manager of Hyatt Regency Hotel in R K Puram, following which a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of October 14.

In the video, Ashish Pandey can purportedly be seen brandishing a gun in the foyer of the hotel, police said.

The victim told a news channel that the accused, who held the gun, walked up to him and hurled abuses.

