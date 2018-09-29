Home Cities Delhi

BJP misuses central agencies, Delhi Police: AAP

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said the best way to judge the Narendra Modi-led Central government is to look at Delhi Police.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday accused the BJP-led Central government of not doing anything for the national capital, and misusing central agencies and Delhi Police.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet said the Central government has treated the Delhi government, elected with the highest ever mandate in India, like no other government in the Centre.

"Amit Shah is absolutely right. BJP's Central government has done a lot for Delhi through its LG, misuse of central agencies and Delhi Police. You treated government elected with highest ever mandate in India as no other central government did. People of Delhi will give you a befitting reply," Sisodia said.

AAP MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the best way to judge the Narendra Modi-led Central government is to look at Delhi Police.

"Amit Shah should tell just one work which Modi government did for Delhi. Their tenure is about to end. Best way to judge Modi government in Delhi is to look at the Delhi Police. It is directly under Central Government, far more corrupt, far more inefficient and increasingly arrogant," he said.

"Modi government could have saved thousands of traders and lakhs of employees working in shops that have been sealed by MCD. In spite of the full majority, the Central government is bringing the ordinance to save Delhi from sealing," he said.

"The second jewel in the crown of Shah is DDA - which is now the most corrupt department of India. Delhi rejected thousands of DDA flats because of extremely poor quality," he added.

