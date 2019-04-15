Delhi youth killed while making 'Tik Tok' video with pistol

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A youth was allegedly shot dead by his friend when they posed with a pistol to film a video on Tik Tok, a poular mobile app, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the deceased, Salman, went for a drive to India Gate in a Hyundai Creta car along with his friends Sohail and Amir.

When they reached the Ranjit Singh flyover near Barakhamba Road on their way back, Sohail, seated next to Salman who was driving the car, pulled out a country-made pistol.

"Sohail amied the pistol at Salman for making a Tik Tok video, but the pistol went off shooting Salman on his left cheek," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Madhur Verma said."Amir and Sohail panicked after the incident and drove the car to a relative's place in Daryaganj, where Sohail changed his blood stained clothes. With the help of the relative, they took Salman to the nearby LNJP Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," the DCP said.

After the hospital management informed the local police, Sohail, Amir and the relative were arrested. While Salman was arrested for firing the bullet, Amir and the relative were held for disposing of the weapon and the bloodstained clothes.

The police are investigating whether the bullet went off accidentally or it was fired with an intent to kill.