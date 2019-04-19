Home Cities Delhi

BJP red-faced: Manoj Tiwari declares nominees for mayor election with their caste

A senior Delhi BJP functionary conceded that the blunder was an ‘embarrassment’ to the party.

Published: 19th April 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari . (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s Delhi leadership was left red-faced on Thursday after its chief Manoj Tiwari posted a list of party nominees for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and other office-bearers for three MCDs along with their caste on Twitter.

A senior Delhi BJP functionary conceded that the blunder was an ‘embarrassment’ to the party. “The list of candidates with their caste was indeed prepared. But that is only for internal circulation and party purposes. It is never made public,” said the leader.

In a tweet, former BJP councillor Jagdish Mamgain criticised Tiwari for mentioning the caste of the candidates. The Opposition latched on to this opportunity to launch an attack on the BJP. “It was a very well known fact that this year, the MCD posts are reserved for SC/ ST candidates. What does the BJP want to portray by highlighting the communities? Their desperate attempt to woo the Dalits is evident now,” Congress leader Mukesh Goyal told The Morning Standard.

“The BJP is trying to divide the people further by mentioning the communities of the nominees for the mayoral election. But, they won’t succeed as the people know that the MCD has not done any work, as is a very corrupt body,” said Kuldeep Kumar, Leader of Opposition, EDMC.

READ HERE: Manoj Tiwari fares poorly in BJP’s Delhi report card

The BJP’s list includes two women and a Sikh from the Dalit community. Avtar Singh, who represents the Mallah community, was nominated for the mayor post for North MCD. Yogesh Kumar Verma was selected for the post of deputy mayor.

For South MCD, the BJP chose a woman candidate, Sunita Kangra, an SC candidate, while Raj Dutt Gehlot, a Jat, was nominated for the deputy mayor post. Another woman candidate Anju Kamalkant, an SC candidate, was nominated for East MCD mayor post, while Sanjay Goyal was chosen for the deputy mayor post.

Thursday was the last day for filing nomination for the post of mayor and deputy mayor and vacancies in the Standing Committees of the MCDs. While the election for South MCD will be held on April 26, North and East civic bodies will poll on April 29.

“No Dalit Sikh has ever become a mayor. It is a great opportunity to work as a mayor of the North MCD. I am humbled that the party gave chance to a Dalit Sikh party worker and considered me as the rightful successor,” Avtar told The Morning Standard. Although a complaint was registered last year against Singh for demanding money from builders, he denied report of any such incident.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari caste Delhi Mayor elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp