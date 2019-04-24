Home Cities Delhi

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari murder: Delhi court sends wife Apoorva to 2 day police custody

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat allowed interrogation of Apoorva Shukla after the police sought her 3-day custody.

Published: 24th April 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Late Congress leader ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar

Late Congress leader ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's lawyer wife Apoorva Shukla, arrested in connection with his murder, was sent to two-day police custody by a Delhi court on Wednesday.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat allowed interrogation of Shukla after the police sought her 3-day custody.

The judge also directed that the accused will be medically examined as per rules and allowed her lawyer to be present with her during interrogation and serve a copy of FIR.

The police told the court that they want to find out more clues related to this case and ruled out the possibility of any other suspect.

The lawyer appearing for Shukla opposed the plea for custody saying that she has cooperated throughout the investigation.

Earlier in the day, police had arrested her on charges of his Tiwari's murder, citing a "turbulent and unhappy" marriage as the motive.

Rohit Shekhar, the son of the late veteran politician N D Tiwari, was smothered to death on the intervening night of April 15 and 16, an autopsy report said.

Apoorva, a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court, was being questioned in connection with the killing since last Sunday.

Apoorva Shukla Rohit Shekhar Tiwari

