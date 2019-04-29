Home Cities Delhi

Case against AAP leader Gopal Rai for 'violating' Model Code of Conduct

Gopal Rai is accused of violating Model Code of Conduct by distributing pamphlets without clearance from Election Commission.

Published: 29th April 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A case has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Transport minister Gopal Rai on Sunday for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The case was registered at Connaught Place Police Station under section 28(1)P/110 of Delhi Police Act on a complaint received from flying squad of Election Commission Executive Magistrate Mukul Joshi.

READ| Mass outreach programme in second phase of statehood campaign: Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai is accused of violating Model Code of Conduct by distributing pamphlets without clearance from Election Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Model Code of Conduct Gopal Rai Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp