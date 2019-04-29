Case against AAP leader Gopal Rai for 'violating' Model Code of Conduct

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A case has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Transport minister Gopal Rai on Sunday for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The case was registered at Connaught Place Police Station under section 28(1)P/110 of Delhi Police Act on a complaint received from flying squad of Election Commission Executive Magistrate Mukul Joshi.

Gopal Rai is accused of violating Model Code of Conduct by distributing pamphlets without clearance from Election Commission.