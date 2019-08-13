Tears flow as Kashmiris in Delhi remember home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of Kashmiris gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to mark Eid al-Adha, dispirited after being unable to communicate with their families in Kashmir, where unprecedented restrictions have been imposed.

People from various walks of life, including noted author Arundhati Roy, joined them in solidarity as they shared their thoughts and partook of Eid delicacies.

“We cannot celebrate Eid if our family back home, our friends are not celebrating it,” said Sharika Ameen. Zubair Rashid, who came to Delhi five months ago, said, “Ever since I woke up today, I didn’t get any feel of the festival. I was crying in my room. I haven’t been able to contact my family despite my father being in Jammu and Kashmir Police.”

At the Jamia Millia Islamia, a section of Kashmiri students said they will not take part in a lunch meeting with a Central government officer on August 14 to protest the J&K decision.

A J&K Raj Bhavan spokesman had said the governor sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to liaison officers to organise Eid festivities for students from the state who are unable to go home on the occasion.