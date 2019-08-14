Home Cities Delhi

Delhi children’s hospital gets hi-tech upgrade

All the machines bought for the childcare hospital fall under the high-budget category.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalay hospital, an autonomous childcare hospital under Delhi government located in Geeta Colony, has introduced a series of new technologies and machines to enhance childcare facilities like flatbed Fluoroscopy and Retinal Camera System. 

“Fluoroscopy is a costly machine which is needed for conducting special investigations; it is a special type of  X-ray. In the abdomen of the babies, there can be certain things which often cannot be diagnosed with normal  X-rays. But these machines give real-time images of the condition of the baby,” Dr Mamta Jajoo, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said.

Dr Jajoo noted that all these machines fall under the high-budget category. “These machines have been purchased from the hospital’s money. It was difficult without these machines as we had to send the patients to other hospitals just for conducting certain tests. But now, those can be done here,” she stated.

“Even children can suffer from stones and those being tiny often fail to get screened in normal X-ray machines. The new machine will help to not only detect but have a painless removal without surgery,” she noted. 

Happiness Therapy – Delhi government’s initiative launched earlier this year which aims for ‘speedy recovery and better healing’ through dance and music was also introduced in the hospital on Saturday.
“The therapy was started two years ago but this time, the therapy will be presented in a different way with songs and dance,” Dr Jajoo said.

New machines
Two machines, Bronchoscope and Lithotripsy machine, were added to the hospital

