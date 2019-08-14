Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government not involved in Guru Ravidas temple razing: Kejriwal

The DDA said the demolition of a temple of saint Ravidas was carried out following a Supreme Court order of August 9.

Published: 14th August 2019 04:51 PM

Members of Guru Ravidas Sabha Punjab during a protest march over demolishment of Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi in Amritsar, Aug 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government is upset over the demolition of a temple of saint Ravidas here and that it has no involvement in the razing.

Kejriwal reacted after BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati said the Central and Delhi governments were both involved in the demolition in Tughlakabad.

She asked both governments to pay for the construction of a new temple.

Reacting, Kejriwal said his government too was against such actions.

"Mayawati, we are upset with the temple demolition. We are against such actions. I feel sad that you feel that along with Centre we are responsible for it. The land in Delhi is with the Centre and our government doesn't have any role in the demolition," Kejriwal tweeted.

READ HERE: Centre may find site to ‘relocate’ Delhi's Ravidas temple, says Union Minister

On Monday, the AAP had blamed the Central government for the demolition.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ask the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to rebuild the structure.

Gautam had alleged that the DDA razed the temple. The DDA said the demolition was carried out following a Supreme Court order of August 9.

