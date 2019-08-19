Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna breaches 'danger mark' in Delhi, people evacuated from low-lying areas

So far, 2,120 temporary shelters have been set up, where food, water and other amenities are being provided.

Published: 19th August 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Yamuna river

Water level in Yamuna river rises after the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna river breached the danger mark in Delhi on Monday evening, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

According to a Delhi government official, the river was flowing at 205.36 metres, just above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The official said that the water level is expected to rise further as Haryana released 1.43 lakh cusec water at 6 pm on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a Union Home Ministry spokesman said the river's water level was expected to cross the danger level around 6 p.m., inundating areas along its banks.

And by Wednesday, the Yamuna's level would touch 207m, the Ministry said.

The Delhi government said that it was on an alert mode in tandem with the Centre.

ALSO READ: North India rains: Rivers in UP, including Ganga and Yamuna flow above danger mark

A Delhi government statement said Haryana had released 8.28 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathni Kund barrage.

This water was set to reach Delhi "with full force" in the next two days, Kejriwal said, after presiding over a meeting of senior officials.

Authorities halted traffic on one of the old bridges that connect Delhi with its eastern wing amid the rising water level.

So far, 2,120 temporary shelters have been set up, where food, water and other amenities are being provided.

More than 23,800 people will be required to moved out from low-lying areas, according to official estimates.

The chief minister has urged people to move out of areas likely to be flooded. People living in low-lying areas have been asked to shift to tents pitched on higher ground.

(With IANS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yamuna  Delhi Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp