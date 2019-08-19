Yamuna breaches 'danger mark' in Delhi, people evacuated from low-lying areas

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna river breached the danger mark in Delhi on Monday evening, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

According to a Delhi government official, the river was flowing at 205.36 metres, just above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The official said that the water level is expected to rise further as Haryana released 1.43 lakh cusec water at 6 pm on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a Union Home Ministry spokesman said the river's water level was expected to cross the danger level around 6 p.m., inundating areas along its banks.

And by Wednesday, the Yamuna's level would touch 207m, the Ministry said.

The Delhi government said that it was on an alert mode in tandem with the Centre.

A Delhi government statement said Haryana had released 8.28 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathni Kund barrage.

This water was set to reach Delhi "with full force" in the next two days, Kejriwal said, after presiding over a meeting of senior officials.

Authorities halted traffic on one of the old bridges that connect Delhi with its eastern wing amid the rising water level.

So far, 2,120 temporary shelters have been set up, where food, water and other amenities are being provided.

More than 23,800 people will be required to moved out from low-lying areas, according to official estimates.

The chief minister has urged people to move out of areas likely to be flooded. People living in low-lying areas have been asked to shift to tents pitched on higher ground.

