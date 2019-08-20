Home Cities Delhi

Won’t support fascist forces, we still hold our own at Delhi University, says Congress leader Kiran Walia

On lending support to DTF, Kiran Walia said, 'They are secular forces. And we don’t want any secular forces to be divided at this time.'

Congress leader Kiran Walia

Congress leader Kiran Walia

By MUDITA Girotra
NEW DELHI: The ideology of the Congress party is not expected to wipe out or lose relevance in the university, as teachers supported by them are secular and are active in fighting against ‘fascist forces’, senior Congress leader and former education minister Kiran Walia said on Monday.

“We have said very categorically that we will not support these fascist forces. We have fielded three EC candidates and all three are likely to win,” Walia said.

“With the kind of regulations coming from UGC and HRD ministry, we have kept INTEC extremely busy fighting them all. Just can’t afford to be sitting silent,” she said.

So, is Congress at the risk of being wiped out in the university after being routed in polls for the Lok Sabha and most states? “Not in the university. We continue to hold our own at the university. We have people in the executive and academic council. They’ve been winning with the very good majority.

On lending support to DTF, she said, “They are secular forces. And we don’t want any secular forces to be divided at this time.”

Will this affect Delhi Assembly elections? “If there’s anything at the university that can affect the Delhi elections, it is the NSUI. We hope DUTA will be able to help bring Delhi back to secular forces,” she said.

