AAP government eyes testing of pilot project for natural water storage in reservoirs

Environmentalist claims that the concept initiated by the Delhi goverment is not feasible to utilise the majority of flood water.

Municipal corporation staff fumigate makeshift camps put up by Delhi govt at Yamuna Bank for the flood-affected people

Municipal corporation staff fumigate makeshift camps put up by Delhi govt at Yamuna Bank for the flood-affected people

By Somrita Ghosh
NEW DELHI: With the Yamuna water inundating the floodplains, the AAP led Delhi government is planning to test its pilot project for natural water storage in reservoirs which began earlier this month.

“We had started digging a flood pond in Sungarpur village but the work was around 85% done when the flood water filled up the pond,” said a senior official of the pilot project. The official noted that for the project, 1,200 acres of land has been approved and the pilot project cleared by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“We have fixed up piezometers whose readings will help us ascertain if the flood water storage has been advantageous. We will analyse readings to assess if the project is feasible. Our plan is to recharge the water table. The areas where Delhi Jal Board tubewells are present can tap into this water,” the official added. So far the department has got clearance from boards only for the pilot project.

“Clearances are required from numerous authorities like the Yamuna River Board, Central Water Commission, Namami Gange Programme, NGT, and others. Based on our analysis, we will make plans to extend the project,” the official said.

However, environmentalist claims that the concept initiated by the Delhi goverment is not feasible to utilise the majority of flood water.

“The project should have been initiated in October so that by now it would have been ready and the excess water could have been utilised.

Once it is already flooded, the functioning of the pond cannot be calculated. What should have been done is the Najafgarh drain should have been connected with the Yamuna so that the overflowing water could be transported to the lake which is dry,” said Magsaysay award winner water conservationist Rajendra Singh.

