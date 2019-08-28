Home Cities Delhi

Delhi opposition attack AAP government's latest one-time water bill waiver announcement

Demanding a report card, the Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, said that instead of ensuring piped water supply to the city, CM Arvind Kejriwal was trying to mislead people by announcing such sche

Published: 28th August 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta

Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The opposition came down heavily on the AAP government for waiving late fees charges on water bills and added that this was a desperate attempt to hide failures.

Demanding a report card, the Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, said that instead of ensuring piped water supply to the city, CM Arvind Kejriwal was trying to mislead people by announcing such schemes.  

The working president of Delhi Congress, Rajesh Lilothia, said schemes for free services or waivers showed the government lacked foresight and good administrative skills. The focus should be on water conservation and equal distribution of water, he said.   

ALSO READ: Delhi government to waive water dues, 13 lakh people to benefit

At a press conference, Gupta said the government should refund recovered late fee charges, as otherwise, it would be an arrear scam.

“There are no pipelines for water supply to 50 per cent of the population of Delhi. And where pipelines have been laid, water meters have not been installed in households. People are not given bills. Hence the waiver scheme is meaningless.” 

The BJP leader said if adequate numbers of bus were not on the roads and inflated fixed charges recovered over the years were not returned, what was the benefit of such schemes.

“In place of making announcement of freebies for political gain, Kejriwal should strengthen the fleet and take care of DTC.”  

Lilothia said given the reports of depleting groundwater, free water or waiver schemes were not intelligent ideas. “It is a frantic attempt to woo voters just before the elections. The government should think objectively.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi BJP Delhi Congress AAP AAP water waiver Delhi water bill waiver
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp