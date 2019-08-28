Home Cities Delhi

Swami Chinmayanand case: UP police claim missing girl spotted in Delhi

The post-graduate student has been missing since the surfacing of a video clip in which she accused 'a leader of the sant community' of harassing her.

Published: 28th August 2019 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh chief minister yogi Adityanath with Swami Chinmayanand.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister yogi Adityanath with Swami Chinmayanand. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday claimed that the student who went missing after levelling allegations that she was being harassed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand has been spotted at a Delhi hotel.

But she had already left the hotel when a police team reached there, they said.

The post-graduate student has been missing since the surfacing of a video clip in which she accused a leader of the sant community of harassing her.

Her father alleged in a police complaint on Tuesday that she and other girls at a college run by Chinmayanand's ashram were harassed by the BJP leader, a former Union minister.

ALSO READ: FIR against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand over charges of harassment of law student

Apparently referring to videos clips shown to him by the police, indicating that she is in Delhi, he told a tv channel on Tuesday that they appeared suspicious.

With the student still missing, the National Commission for Women and Uttar Pradesh Women Commission have expressed concern.

On Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the episode appeared to be a repetition of Unnao case, in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, now expelled from the party, is accused of raping a minor.

Chinmayanand was booked on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code sections related to abduction and intimidation.

His lawyer has alleged a conspiracy to blackmail the politician to extort money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh UP police Priyanka Gandhi Swami Chinmayanand case BJP leader
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp