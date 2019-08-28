YEIDA plans integrated development at near Noida's upcoming Jewar aiport

Vandana Keelor By

NOIDA: Aiming for integrated development, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) plans to develop a project near the upcoming Jewar airport in addition to the already proposed ‘aerotropolis’ spread across 2,000 hectares.

Ernst & Young (E&Y), the consultant for the Jewar airport, has done a survey and submitted a report to the YEIDA about the feasibility of the proposed project, which itself will span across 2000 hectares of land in the vicinity of the airport project.

According to YEIDA officials, the integrated development of YEIDA region along with an aerotropolis will offer a significant scope of development beyond the airport space, which is proposed in 5,000 hectares of land.

“As per the study conducted by our consultants, the integrated development plan around the airport project will not only add tremendous value to the area but also contribute to revenue generation,” said Arunvir Singh, CEO, YEIDA said on Tuesday.

“Globally, airports have embraced the concept of developing the surrounding commercial areas and be more than just a great airport,” said Singh, who also holds additional charge of Noida International Airport Limited.

The YEIDA region will be developed in such a way that local needs are synched with land parcels in the vicinity of the airport and both will complement each other besides being developed side-by-side, he said.

“Infrastructure upgrade, economic, environmental and social sustainability will be approached holistically besides adding allied and permissible activities in the region as per the YEIDA Master Plan. These activities will include a cultural centre, convention centre, logistic hub, national memorial, recreation centres, university, golf course, bio-tech park, wholesale markets, etc.”

“I have directed E&Y to take a further look at some more airports including those located at Singapore, Istanbul, Rio de Janeiro, Doha and Shanghai. Core features surrounding area beyond these airports will be mapped to address the needs of the future of YEIDA region.

"Activities contributing to revenue generation exploiting the opportunity of the airport in proximity will be considered.”

Singh said once the study was finalised, it would be put up before the YEIDA Board before seeking final approval from the Uttar Pradesh government.