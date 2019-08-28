Home Cities Delhi

YEIDA plans integrated development at near Noida's upcoming Jewar aiport

YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh said once the study was finalised, it would be put up before the YEIDA Board before seeking final approval from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Published: 28th August 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Mass scale development a top priority around the upcoming Jewar airport.

Mass scale development a top priority around the upcoming Jewar airport.

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: Aiming for integrated development, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) plans to develop a project near the upcoming Jewar airport in addition to the already proposed ‘aerotropolis’ spread across 2,000 hectares.

Ernst & Young (E&Y), the consultant for the Jewar airport, has done a survey and submitted a report to the YEIDA about the feasibility of the proposed project, which itself will span across 2000 hectares of land in the vicinity of the airport project. 

According to YEIDA officials, the integrated development of YEIDA region along with an aerotropolis will offer a significant scope of development beyond the airport space, which is proposed in 5,000 hectares of land. 

ALSO READ: Green nod first for Noida's Jewar airport, says YEIDA

“As per the study conducted by our consultants, the integrated development plan around the airport project will not only add tremendous value to the area but also contribute to revenue generation,” said Arunvir Singh, CEO, YEIDA said on Tuesday. 

“Globally, airports have embraced the concept of developing the surrounding commercial areas and be more than just a great airport,” said Singh, who also holds additional charge of Noida International Airport Limited.

The YEIDA region will be developed in such a way that local needs are synched with land parcels in the vicinity of the airport and both will complement each other besides being developed side-by-side, he said.

“Infrastructure upgrade, economic, environmental and social sustainability will be approached holistically besides adding allied and permissible activities in the region as per the YEIDA Master Plan. These activities will include a cultural centre, convention centre, logistic hub, national memorial, recreation centres, university, golf course, bio-tech park, wholesale markets, etc.”  

“I have directed E&Y to take a further look at some more airports including those located at Singapore, Istanbul, Rio de Janeiro, Doha and Shanghai. Core features surrounding area beyond these airports will be mapped to address the needs of the future of YEIDA region.

"Activities contributing to revenue generation exploiting the opportunity of the airport in proximity will be considered.”  

Singh said once the study was finalised, it would be put up before the YEIDA Board before seeking final approval from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YEIDA Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority Jewar Jewar Airport Noida
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp