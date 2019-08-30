Home Cities Delhi

Prepare to scrap single-use plastic, says Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal 

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), Anil Baijal, on  Thursday emphasised on promotion of the digital delivery of services and asked his administration to prepare for scrapping of single-use plastics in the city.   

While chairing a meeting, the LG, stressed on minimizing human interface by promotion of digital delivery of services.

He further directed all the agencies to identify and assess public services delivered by them and identify all the processes which can be digitized. 

Baijal also said that department and activity-wise services may be listed to identify areas where citizens need to visit various offices and provide digital platforms for their delivery in an organized and time-bound manner.

“This would be the best way to reduce corruption and promote a transparent government,” Baijal said. 

Baijal also said that the staff concerned should be well trained for uninterrupted delivery of these digital services and organisations should also incentivise performers and penalise laggards.  

Baijal, also directed all agencies to brace up for scrapping single use plastic in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister.

“To begin with steps be taken to prepare for stopping single-use plastic in government and private offices, hospitals, parks and other public places. LG also directed that effective campaigns be launched to generate awareness among the community groups, market associations and RWAs,” read a statement from the Lieutenant Governor’s office. 

