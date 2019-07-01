Home Cities Delhi

Over 19,000 students admitted to Delhi University until Monday after first cut-off list was announced

There was a huge rush in colleges as Monday was the last day for seeking admissions after the first cut-off list was released.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 19,000 students have taken admissions to the Delhi University till Monday after the first cut-off list was announced, according to the varsity officials.

Over 4,000 students are yet to pay fees, they added. Till 10.15 pm on Monday, 19,886 students took admissions to the 63,000 seats on offer.

The university announced its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses late Thursday night, with Hindu College pegging the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours -- a marginal increase over the last year.

According to Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava, over 900 students have taken admission in the college over the course of three days.

She added around 80 students, who have scored 100 per cent from Kerala, Telangana and Uttarakhand boards, have taken admissions to the college.

She said some courses like Economics and Commerce, and Zoology will remain open.

She added that Political Science (Honours) may not have a second cut-off list as 40 seats under the unreserved category have been filled against 19 seats under the category.

Shri Ram College of Commerce principal Simrit Kaur also said BA(Honours) Economics might not see a second cut-off list while B.Com(Honours) will remain open.

Manoj Sinha, the principal of Ramjas College, said they have filled around 800 of 1,750 seats and courses like Political Science (Honours) and several combinations under the BA programme have seen many admissions.

There have been approximately 25 students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala boards who scored cent per cent marks and have taken admission.

Even Miranda House has seen students scoring 100 per cent seeking admissions and the college has crossed the 1,100-mark in terms of admissions, officials said.

Kamala Nehru College principal Kalpana Bhakuni said Political Science (Honours), combinations of Political Science and other subjects under BA programme, psychology and English combinations have seen a large number of admissions. B.Com programme has moved faster than its honours course.

Political Science (Honours), Geography (Honours) and even some combinations under the BA programme might not have a second cut-off list, she added.

