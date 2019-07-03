Hindu Rao doctors call off agitation after meeting with Delhi civic body

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Resident Doctors Association of Hindu Rao Hospital has called off their strike after a meeting with the additional commissioner of North MCD and the hospital authorities on Tuesday.

“At the meeting held with the medical superintendent in the presence of additional commissioner, DHA, representatives of RDA, FORDA and A.C.P of the district, our demands were given in writing and we also received a written assurance for the same. Hence, the strike is called off immediately,” the RDA, Hindu Rao said.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Hindu Rao doctors threaten strike after colleague beaten by patient's family

The Association demanded that the accused, who had attacked an intern doctor, needs to be arrested within three days. It also sought more security guards in departments such as medical emergency, surgery, gynaecology, casualty, ortho emergency, ICU and paediatrics.

Among other suggestions were bouncers and CCTV cameras for the safety of the doctors, a centralised alarm system with proper monitoring as well as setting up a quick response team. The RDA further demanded single entry and exit point in casualty building. The doctors on Monday were back to duty after senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation officials visited them and assured them of a “safer work atmosphere”.