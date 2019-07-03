Home Cities Delhi

Hindu Rao doctors call off agitation after meeting with Delhi civic body

The Resident Doctors Association of Hindu Rao Hospital demanded that the accused, who had attacked an intern doctor, needs to be arrested within three days.

Published: 03rd July 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Hindu Rao hospital

Hindu Rao hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Resident Doctors Association of Hindu Rao Hospital has called off their strike after a meeting with the additional commissioner of North MCD and the hospital authorities on Tuesday.

“At the meeting held with the medical superintendent in the presence of additional commissioner, DHA, representatives of RDA, FORDA and A.C.P of the district, our demands were given in writing and we also received a written assurance for the same. Hence, the strike is called off immediately,” the RDA, Hindu Rao said.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Hindu Rao doctors threaten strike after colleague beaten by patient's family 

The Association demanded that the accused, who had attacked an intern doctor, needs to be arrested within three days. It also sought more security guards in departments such as medical emergency, surgery, gynaecology, casualty, ortho emergency, ICU and paediatrics.

Among other suggestions were bouncers and CCTV cameras for the safety of the doctors, a centralised alarm system with proper monitoring as well as setting up a quick response team.  The RDA further demanded single entry and exit point in casualty building. The doctors on Monday were back to duty after senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation officials visited them and assured them of a “safer work atmosphere”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi doctor strike Hindu Rao hospital
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp