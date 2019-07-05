Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal for compulsory retirement of corrupt officers

In a similar move, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath recently sent a list of over 200 ‘tainted’ officials to the Centre, recommending their early retirement under the said rule.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what is seen as a step to weed out corrupt elements in the bureaucracy in the national capital, Lieutenant General Anil Baijal has written to Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, asking him to adopt a compulsory retirement policy for officers considered graft-prone.

The move could well be interpreted as toeing the central line, as the Narendra Modi government recently announced that it will take effective steps to ‘compulsorily retire’ ‘tainted’ government officers in a bid to cleanse the bureaucracy of bad apples.

ALSO READ: Launching CCTV work, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hits out at Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

The L-G issued a statement saying that regulations under FR 56(j)/Rule-48 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 “are important administrative tools to weed out the ‘dead wood’ and ‘dark sheep’”.

“Probity and integrity are two corner-stones of public service without which no administration can hope to achieve its objective of rendering citizen services in an honest, efficient and effective manner. He also observed that corruption lies at the root of arbitrariness and injustice, thereby weakening the moral and legal authority of any government,” the statement further read.

ALSO READ: Delhi L-G Anil Baijal asks senior cops to take lead in patrolling to curb street crimes

In a similar move, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath recently sent a list of over 200 ‘tainted’ officials to the Centre, recommending their early retirement under the said rule.

“Under the rule that the L-G has cited, a government officer could even be asked to retire if he is considered inefficient. Proving corruption charges is not easy, but action could be initiated on the basis of one’s record. Everyone in the government knows who the bad apples are. The chief secretary will put together a committee, which will send its recommendation to the L-G,” former Delhi chief secretary Delhi PK Tripathi said.

“The latter will then forward it to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which take further action in the matter. In case of civic agencies, the commissioner and standing committees will come into play,” he said.

Zero tolerance on graft in government

The Narendra Modi government recently announced that it will take effective steps to ‘compulsorily retire’ ‘tainted’ government officers in a bid to cleanse the bureaucracy of bad apples in the bureaucracy

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi LG Anil Baijal
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp