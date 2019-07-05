Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna water harvesting: Delhi government to rent land from floodplain farmers

A five-member committee, constituted to reach a consensus with the farmers on the compensation amount, is yet to take the final call on the amount to be given.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

A view of 1,000 acre Yamuna River floodplain.

A view of 1,000 acre Yamuna River floodplain. ( Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government is considering to offer approximately Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers on Yamuna floodplain for the water harvesting project announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A five-member committee, constituted to reach a consensus with the farmers on the compensation amount, is yet to take the final call on the amount to be given.

According to a high ranking official the committee which comprises officers from Irrigation and Flood department along with the revenue and finance departments will submit their report on Monday.

ALSO READ: Pilot project for water conservation to take off at Yamuna floodplain

Most of the floodplain land belongs to farmers along the river, so the government plans to rent it from them.

Delhi government after conducting a detailed study said that for one monsoon season an estimated 2,500 million cubic metres of water will be collected after 15 cycles of precipitation.

The Delhi segment of the river starts from Okhla barrage up to Wazirabad barrage, over a distance of 22 km.

ALSO READ: AAP asks Centre to approve Yamuna rainwater storage project to avoid water scarcity

Currently, the AAP government plans to start the pilot project before monsoon hits the 1,000-acre floodplains.

According to the government, water will be conserved in stretches from Palla in North West Delhi to Wazirabad in North Delhi in an eco-friendly way with construction material like cement not being used.

The government has also hired a project consultant for this initiative.

“Yamuna has a vast floodplain and has a big potential for water conservation and through this project we can solve the water shortage of Delhi,” Kejriwal had said while announcing the project.

According to the project, when the Yamuna overflows during monsoon, its water will fill small ponds that will be constructed nearby.

This water will then percolate and revive the ground water table of the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Yamuna Delhi government Yamuna water harvesting
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp