DU 3rd cut-off list: 30 colleges close admissions for political science

Published: 09th July 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

A student filling up the form for the new academic session. ( Photo | EPS)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi released its third cut-off on Monday with as many as 30 colleges having closed down their admissions to Political Science Honours for the unreserved category.

These include Hindu, Kirori Mal, Ramjas, Miranda, Gargi, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Vivekanada.

Among the colleges, open for admissions to the course that set the maximum cut-off this year, are Daulat Ram, Indraprastha College for Women with cut-off set at 95.25 and 96.25 respectively and off-campus colleges like Deshbandhu, Maitreyi and Kamla Nehru.

At the most sought after Shri Ram College of Commerce that offers only two courses, admissions to BA Economics (Honours) were closed to most categories in the first cut-off.

The course is still open for three categories — EWS, SC and Kashmiri Migrants — with the minimum requirement of marks set at 97.25 per cent, 94 per cent and 92.25 per cent respectively.

There was a decline of 0.25 per cent for the EWS and SC categories while 0.50 per cent for Kashmiri Migrants.

The college is open for admissions to BCom Honours for all categories, except EWS for which the second cut-off was set at 96.75 per cent.

The third cut-off for the course for the unreserved category has been set at 97.5 per cent, a decrease of 0.25 per cent.

For BCom Honours, 14 colleges have closed their admissions but it is still open at Ramjas and Hindu College.

At Hindu College, admissions for all courses have been closed. It is only open for Economics Honours at 98 per cent with a decline of 0.25 per cent marks.

Till the second round of admissions, 36,850 number of students were admitted to the various undergraduate courses in the university.  

For English Honours 15 colleges have closed admissions but it is still open at Gargi and Ramjas at 95.5 per cent, with decline of 0.50 per cent and 96 per cent, with a decline of 1 per cent respectively.

