Gajendra Singh Sekhawat pricks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over Jal Shakti project posters

NEW DELHI: At the foundation stone laying event for the country’s biggest sewage processing complex, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat cheekily pointed out to posters put up in the area that seemed to suggest that the project was to be commissioned by the Delhi government.

The posters only bore reference to the Aam Aadmi Party government and the chief minister.

Sekhawat said, “The Union government will bear 85 per cent of the project cost. However, I see no mention of that in the posters.”

Kejriwal stepped on the stage saying, “The DJB was, perhaps, trying to make their boss happy (Kejriwal heads the board). I will ensure no such mistake happens.”