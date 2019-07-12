Delhi's RTR flyover inauguration on July 16

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited Rao Tula Ram flyover is set to open on July 16 without any trial run this time.

Last time, the deadline had been jumped because of delay in trial run but now the authorities have only taken a safety audit nod to “go ahead” with the opening of the flyover.

“The safety audit clearance has been given. So as far there is no problem and the whole stretch is safe for vehicles to plead, it’s been decided to go for the opening ceremony without any trial run,” Public Works Department’s (PWD) superintending engineer, Flyover Circle 4, GP Bhansal told The Morning Standard.

The trial run was supposed to be Carried out in the first week of July earlier which could not happen due to delay in installation of signages, incomplete safety audit as well as delay in traffic police nod.

“The traffic police has spoken to our executive engineer and there seems to be no halt on their end. We have a go-ahead from all now,” Bansal added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be inaugurating the 2.7 km stretch flyover on July 16.

The opening ceremony will be at 10:30 AM in the morning and PWD minister, Satyendar Jain would also be present besides other Delhi government officials.

The flyover has been built parallel to the existing RTR flyover and extends from Munirka to the Army Hospital Research And Referral on the Outer Ring Road.

It will connect various areas in South Delhi, including Saket, Hauz Khas, and Mehrauli, to the airport, besides helping reduce traffic in and around areas such as Vasant Kunj and RK Puram.

More than 1 lakh residents are expected to benefit from the flyover daily.

Over seven deadlines were crossed in past three years in completion of this South Delhi flyover.

The construction of the flyover was started in November 2014.

The flyover has been built at a cost of Rs 190 crore.

The construction was delayed due to several hurdles, including objection raised by residents.

The residents had filed a case against the PWD for felling of trees, which was finally dismissed by the Delhi High Court, giving the department permission.