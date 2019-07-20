Home Cities Delhi

LK Advani remembers Sheila Dikshit​ as able administrator, who made immense contribution to Delhi

Sheila Dikshit ruled Delhi for 15 years and is credited with carrying out major development works in the national capital.

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani remembered former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who died on Saturday at 81 years of age, as an able administrator who made "immense contribution" to the development of Delhi.

Expressing his deep sadness at her demise, he noted in a statement that he was the Union home minister when she became the chief minister and they shared a very warm and cordial working relationship.

ALSO READ : Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit dies at 81; Modi 'saddened', Rahul 'devastated'

"An able administrator, she made immense contribution to the development of Delhi. Apart from many other achievements in her long career in public life, Sheila-ji will be remembered as a fine human being," Advani said, offering his heartfelt condolences to her family members.

ALSO READ: RIP Sheila Dikshit, the maker of modern Delhi

Dikshit was first sworn in as Delhi chief minister in 1998 when the BJP-led government was in power at the Centre with Atal Bihari Vajpayee being the prime minister.

She ruled the city for 15 years and is credited with carrying out major development works in the national capital.

