LK Advani remembers Sheila Dikshit​ as able administrator, who made immense contribution to Delhi

NEW DELHI: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani remembered former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who died on Saturday at 81 years of age, as an able administrator who made "immense contribution" to the development of Delhi.

Expressing his deep sadness at her demise, he noted in a statement that he was the Union home minister when she became the chief minister and they shared a very warm and cordial working relationship.

"An able administrator, she made immense contribution to the development of Delhi. Apart from many other achievements in her long career in public life, Sheila-ji will be remembered as a fine human being," Advani said, offering his heartfelt condolences to her family members.

Dikshit was first sworn in as Delhi chief minister in 1998 when the BJP-led government was in power at the Centre with Atal Bihari Vajpayee being the prime minister.

She ruled the city for 15 years and is credited with carrying out major development works in the national capital.