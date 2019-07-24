Over 9,500 Delhi Development Authority flats have no buyers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) received a tepid response to its housing scheme for the third time in a row on Tuesday, forcing it to open draw for only 10,294 flats of the total 18,000 units initially offered in March. DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor did not hide his disappointment regarding the lukewarm response from home buyers. “A majority of people had applied for HIG and MIG flats in Vasant Kunj. There were fewer applications for EWS units, particularly in Narela. Hence, we decided to restrict drawing to 10,294 flats.”

Only 1,500 applications were received for 7,700 EWS category flats. At the end of the draw of lots for allotment of flats saw 8,438 buyers, which indicates that the DDA had got no application for about 1,856 units.

“During previous allotments, one-two applicants were given flats in a block. As a majority of flats in that particular block or locality remain vacant, maintenance is not easy. This was the reason for today’s decision to restrict the draw for certain blocks only,” Kapoor explained.

At least 7,000 allottees of the DDA’s 2017 scheme had returned flats within 45 days of the draw of lot. In 2014, 8,500 units were surrendered mostly due to lack of civic facilities. Struggling to dispose of these units, the DDA tried to sell them in bulk to government agencies and departments but failed to clear the inventory. It also launched an online scheme for old flats available in Lok Nayak Puram, Siraspur, Narela, and Sector 4 in Rohini on first-come, first-serve basis.

Kapoor said the Authority would make another attempt to sell unsold EWS category and a decision to reduce their price ‘drastically’ was already approved. “The DDA will launch a scheme exclusively for EWS home seekers. Within a week, we will issue a public notice inviting people to purchase these unsold units. We have decided to reduce their value of EWS flats, up to 40 per cent of the construction cost,” he said.

After the decision to reduce EWS category flats price up to 10-40 per cent, the cost of a flat ranging Rs 17-19 lakh and Rs 10 will come down to Rs 12 lakh and Rs 9 lakh, respectively.

Narela flats a dud

DDA will appoint a consultant to prepare a development plan for Narela. “We will revive long-pending Integrated Freight Corridor in Narela and also convert the area into an education hub. Allotment to relocate chemical traders of the Old City and transporters has already begun,” DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said.