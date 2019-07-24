Home Cities Delhi

Over 9,500 Delhi Development Authority flats have no buyers

The DDA cited that since there were fewer applicants for EWS units, particularly in Narela, the draw was restricted to 10,924 flats.

Published: 24th July 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) received a tepid response to its housing scheme for the third time in a row on Tuesday, forcing it to open draw for only 10,294 flats of the total 18,000 units initially offered in March. DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor did not hide his disappointment regarding the lukewarm response from home buyers. “A majority of people had applied for HIG and MIG flats in Vasant Kunj. There were fewer applications for EWS units, particularly in Narela. Hence, we decided to restrict drawing to 10,294 flats.” 

Only 1,500 applications were received for 7,700 EWS category flats.  At the end of the draw of lots for allotment of flats saw 8,438 buyers, which indicates that the DDA had got no application for about 1,856 units.

 “During previous allotments, one-two applicants were given flats in a block. As a majority of flats in that particular block or locality remain vacant, maintenance is not easy. This was the reason for today’s decision to restrict the draw for certain blocks only,” Kapoor explained.

ALSO READ| First-time lucky flat applicants hope to begin afresh in Delhi

At least 7,000 allottees of the DDA’s 2017 scheme had returned flats within 45 days of the draw of lot. In 2014, 8,500 units were surrendered mostly due to lack of civic facilities. Struggling to dispose of these units, the DDA tried to sell them in bulk to government agencies and departments but failed to clear the inventory. It also launched an online scheme for old flats available in Lok Nayak Puram, Siraspur, Narela, and Sector 4 in Rohini on first-come, first-serve basis.  

Kapoor said the Authority would make another attempt to sell unsold EWS category and a decision to reduce their price ‘drastically’ was already approved. “The DDA will launch a scheme exclusively for EWS home seekers. Within a week, we will issue a public notice inviting people to purchase these unsold units. We have decided to reduce their value of EWS flats, up to 40 per cent of the construction cost,” he said.

After the decision to reduce EWS category flats price up to 10-40 per cent, the cost of a flat ranging Rs 17-19 lakh and Rs 10 will come down to Rs 12 lakh and Rs 9 lakh, respectively. 

Narela flats a dud

DDA will appoint a consultant to prepare a development plan for Narela. “We will revive long-pending Integrated Freight Corridor in Narela and also convert the area into an education hub. Allotment to relocate chemical traders of the Old City and transporters has already begun,” DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority DDA flat allocation Delhi Housing Scheme 2019 DDA housing scheme figures
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp