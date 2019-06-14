Doctors in Delhi to boycott work on Friday over Kolkata hospital violence

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Showing solidarity with their brethren in Kolkata, who had to face the brunt of violent mobs, resident doctors in Delhi have decided to skip work and sit in protest. Patients, on the other hand, are in for a hard time as OPDs and OTs will remain shut at major hospitals.

President of the Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS, Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi, said that the attack on doctors in West Bengal is worrisome. “There is a breakdown of law and order with reports of mobs attacking doctor hostels with weapons. AIIMS RDA condemns this... and stands in support of our colleagues in Bengal and has decided to hold a one-day strike on Friday which would include OPDs, routine OT and ward except emergency services,” AIIMS RDA said in a statement.

ON Thursday, the resident doctors protested demanding measures to ensure safety of doctors. The senior and junior RDs were seen wearing helmets and bandages on their forehead to highlight their concern.

“Doctors are often attacked by patients. There have been many cases earlier but government has never intervened to ensure safety for us. Even our lives are precious,” said Dr Nishant Gurnani, a resident doctor at AIIMS.

ALSO READ | 'Protests to go on until we get better security': Kolkata doctors to Mamata

AIIMS caters to a patient load of over 7,000 per day. A senior resident doctor added that scheduled surgeries will not happen on Friday and will be rescheduled.The Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Dr DK Sharma noted that while the routine OT services will remain largely suspended, specific cases depending upon the emergency of the case will be taken up.

“Inconvenience to the patients is deeply regretted. Our protest will be peaceful. Around 1,600 to 2,000 RDs will participate in the protest. However, the emergency ward will be kept open for critical cases,” Dr. Prakash Thakur, President, RDA of Safdarjung mentioned.

The Delhi Medical Association also confirmed their support stating that there will be statewide ‘Medical Bandh’ which extends to private clinics, nursing homes and corporate hospitals as well.

The Indian Medical Association had also directed the members of all its state branches to stage protests and wear black badges on Friday.