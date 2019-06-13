'Protests to go on until we get better security': Kolkata junior doctors respond to Mamata Banerjee

By Online Desk

KOLKATA: The striking junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital on Thursday responded to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ultimatum to get back to work, saying they will continue protests until they get better security.

Earlier, the members of Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, met Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi and demanded adequate security in every medical college and hospital in the state.

READ | 'Will be honoured if hospitals run smoothly': CM Mamata now writes to senior doctors

"We demand adequate security in every medical college & hospital,& proper action against those who attacked doctors in NRS Hospital on June 10. We will resume working as soon as our demands are fulfilled," one of the doctors said after the meeting.

Earlier, the Junior Doctors had written a letter to the Governor seeking a meeting with him to convey their demands.

Medical students protesting against the assault on doctor in West Bengal. (Photo| Naveen Kumar/ EPS)

"We demand proper implementation of proper security within 48 hours in every medical college and hospital both in emergencies and indoors and also in hospital premises across West Bengal," the doctors said in their letter.

They also demanded adequate armed police forces for 24 hours with the quick response team "whenever needed."

ALSO READ | West Bengal doctors don't pay heed to Mamata's threats, continue protests

Demanding written evidence to be published about the action taken against the accused of NRS medical college assault case, they said, "We demand a departmental enquiry and to take necessary action against the police personnel present on NRS premises on that particular time of the unfortunate incident on June 10."

The protest by the Junior Doctors erupted on Tuesday after an intern at the Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.

"The authorities have opened a parallel emergency system where senior doctors will exam serious medical cases of the patients," sources at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital said.

"We have already explained our demands in posters. The Chief Minister should come here and she hasn't reached yet," a doctor, who was protesting here, said.

(With ANI inputs)