BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma should focus on people first: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

The Greater Kailash MLA said the BJP should rather focus on the people’s issues and explain why such a major health crisis has occurred under its regime in Bihar.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: A day after BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking inquiry into ‘mushrooming of mosques on government land’, the AAP on Wednesday said the saffron party is raising the issue as it failed to win in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Delhi government had neither constructed nor facilitated the construction of any place of worship, be it a temple, mosque, gurdwara or church.“We have instead built the temples of modern India — schools, hospitals and colleges,” he said.

The AAP chief spokesperson said the BJP had lost the 2015 Assembly election to the Aam Aadmi Party because Arvind Kejriwal fought the election on issues of education, health, power and water. “Since the BJP knows that on these issues, it has nothing to attack the AAP, it has resorted to its pet subject of mandir-masjid,” he claimed.

“Why has the Ayushman Bharat failed in Bihar? Why is the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh charging four times of what the Delhi government is charging for power? Mr Parvesh Verma should answer these questions first,” Bharadwaj said.

