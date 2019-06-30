Home Cities Delhi

Muscle flexing between PC Chacko and Sheila Dikshit in Delhi Congress

PC Chacko's stay on Sheila Dikshit's decision to dissolve all 280 block-level committees has led to heated situations within the party.

Sheila Dikshit

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit (File Photo| Parveen Negi)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi unit, PC Chacko's stay on Delhi Congress President Sheila Dikshit's decision to dissolve all 280 block-level committees has led to heated situations within the party here.

Chacko stayed the decision on Friday after a faction of Congress leaders met him. He also sent copies of his letter to Dikshit and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

A delegation of senior party leaders met Congress leader KC Venugopal against Chacko's intervention on Saturday. The delegation consisted of leaders such as Parvez Hashmi, Kiran Walia and Ramakant Goswami amongst others.

AICC member in charge of Delhi Congress P C Chacko (Photo | PTI)

"The PCC president (Sheila Dikshit) has the right to dissolve and appoint block committees," sources in the party said.

Another source added that Dikshit is upset with Chacko over the intervention and will not respond to his queries.

PC Chacko Sheila Dikshit
