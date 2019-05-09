Home Cities Delhi

Take money and gifts from other parties but vote for AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi CM was campaigning for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha with actress Swara Bhaskar.

Published: 09th May 2019 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked voters not to refuse money or gifts offered to them by other political parties, but cast their votes for the Aam Aadmi Party. "On the night of election, do they (other political parties) come to give money or not? Accept that money or gifts because it has been bought with money which they stole from you," Kejriwal said at a roadshow without mentioning the BJP or Congress.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"What will you do? Take it, don't deny it, but vote for jhadu (broom, AAP's election symbol)," the AAP chief said in the roadshow in support of South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha.

ALSO READ| Modi govt plans to raze unauthorised colonies: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal had made a similar comment earlier this month, following which he was sent a show cause notice by the Election Commission. He was joined by actress Swara Bhaskar in the roadshow. Chadha said the youth would reject the "politics of hooliganism".

ALSO READ| Why did not Modi fulfil Delhi statehood promise: Arvind Kejriwal

The roadshow started at Bapu Sambhav Camp, Chattarpur and ended at Kundan Chowk in Bijwasan. Kejriwal urged people to vote on Sunday "even though it will be hot during the day". Delhi goes to polls on Sunday and the result would be declared on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections AAP votes Arvind Kejriwal Delhi 2019 elections Swara Bhaskar Raghav Chadha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp