Women activists detained while protesting against CJI Ranjan Gogoi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A large number of women activists and lawyers were on Friday detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station while they protested against the clean chit given to Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment probe.

The protesters, who started their protest from Mandi House in the heart of the city, wanted to march to the Supreme Court.

A protester, Anjali Bhardwaj, said: "Police did not lets us march to Supreme Court against the supreme injustice in the case of sexual harassment against CJI. We condemn the hearing in which a CJI-led over bench made remarks against the woman complainant. Are judges above the law?"

A former Supreme Court employee has accused Justice Gogoi of sexually assaulting her. An in-hour court panel had cleared the CJI of the charges.