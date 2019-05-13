Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Father, sons held for stabbing man to death for protesting lewd remarks on daughter

Dhruv Tyagi dropped his daughter home, complained to the boys' father about their behaviour after which an argument broke out over the issue and, the businessman was stabbed multiple times.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A 51-year-old businessman here was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbours after he objected to their indecent remarks and gestures directed towards his daughter, said police.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Moti Nagar area of the national capital. The victim has been identified as Dhruv Tyagi. His 19-year-old son was also attacked and is undergoing medical treatment.

Tyagi after dropping his daughter home complained to the boys' father about their behaviour. An argument broke out over the issue and in the midst of it, the businessman was attacked and stabbed multiple times.

He succumbed to injuries Monday morning, while his son is still battling for life, police said.

Tapesh Tyagi, brother of deceased, Dhruv Tyagi told ANI, "My brother and his daughter were returning from the hospital. The lane was almost blocked by 4-5 men. When he honked at them they made lewd remarks and tried to molest her. After dropping her when he went back to them, they attacked him. Their families helped them in the attack. They also attacked my brother's son. Attackers have also a criminal record." Tyagi had taken his daughter to the hospital after she complained of severe headache.

All four accused in the incident have been arrested, said police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said a case was registered and an investigation initiated.

Two men -- a 20-year-old man and his 45-year-old father -- have been arrested. Two other sons of the accused, who are juveniles, have also been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The body has been sent for post mortem and a report is awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments(2)

  • Mahendra
    HardHitting™ Journalism™. Not writing the name of the Peaceful™ perpetrators to protect secularism™.
    1 day ago reply

  • SOUMENDRA KAR
    Outcome of one sided bhaichara shown by Hindus
    1 day ago reply
