Home Cities Delhi

‘Criminal has no religion', says dad of slain Delhi man who objected to lewd remarks against daughter

Slain businessman's octogenarian father said he tried in vain to stop the mahapanchayat from passing the diktat barring Muslims at their village following the murder and assault on his kin.

Published: 17th May 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

The father of Dhruv Tyagi and other members of their community are seen during a maha panchayat. Tyagi was stabbed to death for objecting to lewd remarks made against his daughter at Basai Darapur village in Moti Nagar, New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

The father of Dhruv Tyagi and other members of their community are seen during a maha panchayat. Tyagi was stabbed to death for objecting to lewd remarks made against his daughter at Basai Darapur village in Moti Nagar, New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Disappointed at the turn of events after his son’s murder, businessman Dhruv Tyagi’s elderly father on Thursday pleaded for peace saying that he “hadn’t called for the Shoksabha to turn into a communal ground”. “I don’t support them (the protestors). They are highly rigid in doing this (of banning the Muslims). I am a Hindu Brahmin, (but) I don’t hate Muslims. When my son and my grandson were attacked, it was a Muslim neighbour who came on his own to take them to the hospital,” Ved Tyagi told this newspaper.

“I had organised the Shok Sabha (condolence meet) so that our friends, our relatives, and our well-wishers come together to express grief… so that I can thank them for their support. We didn’t wish to make this a communal...political ground,” he implored.

The bereaved family along with their relatives and friends gathered at a dharamshala in Moti Nagar at 2 p.m., wherein they were joined by the Tyagi Samaj and the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmashri Mahasangh, who later went ahead with a “community meeting” to make a proposal against Muslim outsiders in the national capital. They later went out on the roads, raising slogans against the Muslim community. 

ALSO READ | Dhruv Tyagi murder: Muslims in Delhi's Moti Nagar began leaving even before diktat

Members of Tyagi community protest at Basai Darapur village in Moti Nagar, New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

“They created havoc. I tried to stop them but they didn’t listen to us. I did not want it so I came back; all our family members came back. Nobody in the family has a communal approach. We are against criminals...they have no religion. They (the attackers) must be senseless people. They could be vagabonds. You can imagine how cruel they could be. They took such a big step to kill someone so brutally. They should be hanged. I only demand for justice,” said the 82-year-old aggrieved father.

Recollecting the night of the incident, Ved Tyagi said: “My son got a call. He quickly put on his clothes and left the house with teary eyes...didn’t tell me anything. I was confused and then a kid in the family said something had happened to Dhruv.”  

READ HERE | Delhi: Father, sons held for stabbing man to death for protesting lewd remarks on daughter

Dhruv Tyagi, 51, was stabbed multiple times by the accused when he objected to lewd remarks on his daughter. His 19-year-old son, Anmol, who tried to rescue him and came under attack as well, remains in a critical condition.

“Dhruv didn’t go with the intention to have a scuffle. He wasn’t brutal. He would have carried a rod or some other weapon, if he wanted to pick up a fight. He just went to explain to them that they were wrong in passing comments against his daughter.”

The octogenarian added that his grand-daughter, who was verbally harassed by the accused, was now “regretful” after her father’s death. “She thinks it was her fault that she complained to her father about those men. It resulted in such a big loss.”   

ALSO READ | AAP's Sanjay Singh takes Dhruv Tyagi's kin to Delhi police chief

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhruv Tyagi Delhi murder Delhi crime Dhruv Tyagi murder moti nagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp