AAP's Sanjay Singh takes slain businessman Dhruv Tyagi's kin to Delhi police chief

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh along with the elder brother of slain Delhi businessman Dhruv Tyagi met the Commissioner of Police on Thursday to seek speedy justice in the case. Singh was accompanied by party colleague ND Gupta and Madipur legislator Girish Soni.

“From the first day, we have insisted that this incident should not be given a communal colour. Because we want peace in the area, we requested the Delhi Police to increase patrolling and to deploy more personnel in the area.” the elder brother said, after meeting Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

“What happened to us should not happen to anyone else. The AAP has accused the BJP of giving a ‘communal’ colour to the stabbing incident and ‘vitiating’ the atmosphere. The BJP and the RSS are trying to vitiate the atmosphere by making it communal,” Girish Soni, the AAP MLA from Madipur Assembly constituency where the incident occurred earlier, has claimed.

In return, the BJP questioned ‘silence’ of its rival, which, it claimed, is otherwise vocal on matters pertaining to law and order. “Why is the CM (Arvind Kerjiwal) who tweets on every matter is silent on the issue? Is it vote bank politics?” the party had tweeted.

Dhruv Tyagi, 51, was stabbed multiple times by the accused when he objected to lewd remarks on his daughter. His 19-year-old son, Anmol, who tried to rescue him and came under attack as well, remains in a critical condition.

