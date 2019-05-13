Home Cities Delhi

Nation first: Delhi traders willing to bear ‘pain’

For a section of traders and businessmen, ‘national interest’ comes foremost even ahead of the contentious sealing drive in Delhi.

Published: 13th May 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Owners of scrapping units in Mayapuri getting their goods ready for transport after a public notice gave the traders 48 hours to comply with the sealing directives issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC in New Delhi on Monday. (Naveen Kumar P | EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For a section of traders and businessmen, ‘national interest’ comes foremost even ahead of the contentious sealing drive in Delhi. The Opposition had repeatedly claimed that demonetisation, sealing drive and GST would cost the BJP the vote of the business community. But, there are many traders and shop owners who feel that there are many other pressing issues.  

Praising the government’s decision to ban old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Pushpender Gupta, 60, a grocery store owner in Rameshwar Nagar, said demonetisation helped curb circulation of fake currency. GST has streamlined tax payment system, paving way for development, he added.

“One of the biggest benefits of demonetisation is that stone-pelting in Kashmir has stopped. You don’t hear about fake notes any more. GST has broken the back of black marketeers. Tax collection has increased, which is being used for development. That is why the Opposition is silent.” 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“If Modi is the leader, a lot of problems will be sorted out. We want acche din. We want our national security to be intact,” said Bharti Jain, a numerologist, whose husband is a businessperson.

Harish Kumar Gupta, a grocery store owner in Gole Market, feels ‘national interest’ is more important than securing his ‘personal interest’. “What could not be achieved in 70 years, the government has achieved in five years. The sealing drives are not the BJP’s fault… If people are in the wrong, it’s their problem.” 

Over the past one and a half years, civic authorities have cracked down on houses, shops and illegal factories. Rajesh Jain, a shop owner in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area, said, the governments took decisions unilaterally without involving the stakeholders.

“Sealing has done us a great damage.”  

Jain added party leaders are saying things completely contrary— first that it was up to the Supreme Court, but later blame other parties when they visited their houses.  “If a trader is affected, it has direct impact on the economy,” he asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp