Murder in Delhi's Moti Nagar sparks protest against minority community

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Hindu religious group on Thursday staged a protest in west Delhi, demanding a ban on a minority community staying as tenants in various villages in the capital. Raising slogans the protestors jammed a main road in the Moti Nagar area, causing traffic snarls.

Hundreds of members of the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmashri Mahasangh organised the protest with support from members of the Tyagi Samaj, who came to the capital from different parts of north India, including Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

“There is a threat from Muslim outsiders which is why we have decided to evacuate them. They stay in big groups in small rooms and vitiate the ambience. No Muslims will be given space on rent,” said Amrish Tyagi, adding this proposal, decided in a community meeting, was meant for all villages in the city.

The protest came in the wake of the murder of a 51-year-old businessman Dhruv Tyagi on Sunday for objecting to the harassment of his daughter.

Residents of the Tyagi-dominated Basai Darapur village, where the incident took place, joined the demonstration to oppose the issues of eve-teasing among others.

“The government has been beating the drums of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and other schemes. We are here to question them on safety of women,” said Manju Tyagi, 50, from Noida.

