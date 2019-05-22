Home Cities Delhi

Technical snags cannot be ruled out completely: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

The official said that evacuating more than 5,000 commuters was a huge task and the corporation had to see to the safety of the passengers.

Published: 22nd May 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after a technical snag hit the Delhi Metro Yellow Line that left thousands of commuters stranded for over two hours, authorities on Wednesday said that such glitches cannot be ruled out completely even though high priority is given to the maintenance of the tracks and the electric cables.

"With around 30 lakh people commuting by metro daily, maintenance is always given high priority. What happened yesterday (Tuesday) on the Yellow Line had nothing to do with maintenance and it was completely a technical snag," a DMRC official told IANS.

ALSO READ: Technical glitch in Delhi Metro's yellow line leaves 5000 commuters stuck in two trains

"Such a snag has happened after a long time. We are closely monitoring its reason," the official said.

The Delhi government on Tuesday said the metro authorities took a long time to evacuate one of the two trains that stopped at Chhatarpur and Sultanpur metro stations at 9.30 a.m. due to the breakdown of the overhead wire (OHE) at the Sultanpur station.

Commenting on this, the official said that evacuating more than 5,000 commuters was a huge task and the corporation had to see to the safety of the passengers.

"We evacuated all the commuters safely and when they were brought to the stations they were provided with water."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation  Delhi Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp