Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab, Haryana governments to crack down on stubble burning

The air quality, which dropped to the ‘severe plus’ category, has now been labelled as ‘extremely hazardous’ for the Delhi’s elderly and children.

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Students after receiving pollution masks from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Students after receiving pollution masks from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. ( Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Facing flak over the declining air quality in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday put the onus on his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana, urging them to act swiftly and effectively against stubble burning.

The air quality, which dropped to the ‘severe plus’ category on Friday, has now been labelled as ‘extremely hazardous’ for the city’s elderly and children. It has also put the government in the line of Opposition fire. The CM hit out at parties, which he said were blaming the people of Delhi for the free-falling air quality and were sitting on hunger strikes, undermining the seriousness of the situation.

ALSO READ: Delhi's air quality index still ‘severe’ as stubble burning count more than doubles

Taking a swipe at BJP leader Vijay Goel, who sat on the hunger strike on Friday to protest the government’s ‘inaction’ in checking pollution, the CM said, “An Opposition leader is on a hunger strike.
This does nothing but undermine the situation we are in. He’s making light of the people’s plight by resorting to such an action.

ALSO READ: 17 FIRs for stubble burning registered by Haryana Police

“The smoke filling the city’s lungs is from crop burning in NCR states, especially Punjab and Haryana. I request Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana CM) and Captain Amarinder Singh (Punjab CM) to take urgent steps to reduce crop burning,” the CM said.

He was speaking at an event organised to distribute pollution masks to children. Each child was given a packet consisting of two masks.

“To leaders saying pollution can’t be blamed on stubble burning, I ask what else might have happened in a month to drive the city’s air quality to dangerous levels?” the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Arvind Kejriwal AAP
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp