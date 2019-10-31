Home Cities Delhi

17 FIRs for stubble burning registered by Haryana Police

Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab is a major cause of air pollution not only in the two states but also in Delhi.

Published: 31st October 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers set fire to stubble in a field in north Delhi’s Narela area on Friday evening.

Farmers set fire to stubble in a field in north Delhi’s Narela area on Friday evening. (Photo| EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Haryana Police has registered 17 FIRs in connection with stubble burning cases reported from various places in Fatehabad district, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The FIRs were registered over the last few days after receiving complaints from officials who have been deputed by the district administration to report and take necessary action against those burning crop residue, the official said.

ALSO READ: Government directs Punjab, Haryana to completely stop stubble burning for next few days

“We have registered 17 FIRs. The district administration had formed teams to check stubble burning. As and when the cases came to their notice, members of these teams filed police complaints and the FIRs were registered,” Vijay Pratap Singh, Fatehabad SP, said.

At 144, Fatehabad reported the highest number of stubble burning cases on Sunday and Monday. The practice is also fairly rampant in other districts such as Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Kaithal.The practice continues despite the efforts of the Haryana government to curb the practice. With PTI inputs

TAGS
Haryana stubble burning Haryana crops Delhi stubble burning Stubble burning climate change Delhi air pollution stubble burning
