Tis Hazari Court clash: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, city police chief, chief secretary

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Sunday issued notices and sought responses of the Centre, Delhi police commissioner and the chief secretary on the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel decided to conduct an urgent hearing on the issue after taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the incident.

The bench initiated the proceedings at around 1 pm and issued notices to the authorities.

It will take up the matter again at 3 pm.

It asked the police officers, who were allegedly involved in the clashes, to be present in the court at 3 pm.

The Delhi Police was represented by advocate Rahul Mehra, while senior advocate Mohit Mathur appeared for Delhi High Court Bar Association.

The bench said it wants to defuse the situation and the judges held a meeting for four hours last evening and they are here since morning to calm down the situation.

The court also issued notices to the Bar Council of Delhi and all the bar associations of the Delhi district courts.

Lawyers and police had clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which at least 10 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

Lawyers had claimed that four of their colleagues were injured, including one in police firing, but police denied that it had opened fire.

The injured included Additional Commissioner of Police (North District) Harinder Kumar, SHOs of Kotwali and civil lines, and the operator of deputy commissioner of police (north), police had alleged.

Registrar General (RG) Dinesh Kumar Sharma said a closed-door meeting was held in the morning by the chief justice and senior most judges of the high court.

The meeting was also attended by senior police officers and additional chief secretary of the Delhi government, he said.

After the meeting got over, the court decided to hold a hearing at 1 pm, he said.

The Bar Council of India has written a letter to the high court seeking a direction to the Delhi lieutenant governor and other authorities to lodge an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the police officials.

The letter also sought immediate arrest of responsible police officials and initiation of a judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge.