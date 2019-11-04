Tis Hazari violence: Delhi Police shunts top official

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh has been removed after a high court following the violence on Saturday between the Delhi Police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

Special Commissioner R.S. Krishna has been given the additional charge for the time being.

Singh, the 1990 batch officer, has not been given any new charge for an indefinite period.

ALSO READ: Six cases registered in clash between police, advocates at Tis Hazari Court

Lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex on Saturday during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles were set on fire, according to officials.

The Delhi High Court took suo moto cognizance on the matter.

On Sunday, the court appointed a retired judge to be assisted by Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance to conduct a judicial inquiry into the clash between advocates and the Delhi Police at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

ALSO READ: Tis Hazari Court clash: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, city police chief, chief secretary

The court has asked Delhi Police to record the statement of injured advocates Vijay Verma, Pankaj Dubey, Ranjit Malik, Sagar Sharma and other such advocates.

"An FIR should be registered then and copy of the same should be given to the court on the next date of hearing", said the court directing the Delhi Police Commissioner.

The court also directed the Delhi government to provide compensation to the injured advocates. The counsel for the Centre told the court that 21 policemen had been injured in the incident, and eight police vans burnt. The police have transferred the additional sub-inspector (ASI) Pawan Kumar and suspended ASI Kamta Prasad.