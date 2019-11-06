Police protest: SC lawyer serves notice to Delhi top cop Amulya Patnaik

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A legal notice has been served by an advocate of Supreme Court to the Commissioner of Delhi Police, Amulya Patnaik for allegedly not taking any action against police personnel and officials who demonstrated at Police Headquarters, ITO here on Tuesday.

The notice seeks immediate action against all the police personnel and officials who staged demonstration yesterday, saying that their action was in clear contravention to the rules meant for police forces.

"This legal notice is being served upon you for not taking any action against the Delhi Police forces and their officials, who actively participated in the demonstration on November 5 since 11 am in front of Police Headquarters, ITO. They also address the Media for their demands and create fears in the lawyers and in the civil society. The Delhi police and their higher officials also address to the National media whole day and give a derogatory statement for the advocates," read the legal notice by the advocate.

"Such an illegal demonstration and irresponsible activities of your police forces is the clear violation of the Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act 1966. Section (3) prohibits the Police Force to participate in any demonstration, communicate with the press for their own demands, but we have seen whole day such illegal activities at public places," it read.

"Such an irresponsible behaviour of the police forces, muscle and power by demonstrating at a public place, creating fears in the society, is very dangerous things for our democracy. We demand immediate action against all the Delhi Police persons and their senior officers who participated in the said demonstration at public places and penalize them as per the Section (4) of The Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act 1966, failing which undersigned reserved the rights to approach the Court of law," it concluded.

Police personnel today staged a protest outside the Police Headquarters (PHQ), days after a clash broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court premises.

A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at the Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.