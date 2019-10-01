Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP in Delhi, claims opposition making issues out of non issues

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP supremo also stated that the party has been working relentlessly for the welfare of  Purvanchalis.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday defended the comments of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after the state Bharatiya Janata Party labelled his remarks as ‘anti-Purvanchali’ and ‘regionalist’.

AAP supremo Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the influx of patients from other states was the reason behind long queues at government hospitals in the national capital.

Slamming the Delhi BJP, senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh said the ruling party has no issues to raise for the upcoming assembly polls and that is why it is making baseless allegations.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a simple statement that the people from the UP and Bihar come to Delhi for better treatment because the Delhi government has improved the health sector of the state,” he said.

ALSO READ | BJP seeks apology from Arvind Kejriwal over NRC comment

“BJP is the party that has thrown people from UP and Bihar from states ruled by it, whether it was Gujarat, Maharashtra or through NRC in Assam. Now, suddenly, the BJP leaders are worried about Purvanchalis,” said Singh.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the BJP is accusing the AAP, “a party whose state chief minister is pro-Purvanchali, and whose  state president as well as 13 MLAs are from Purvanchal.”

The AAP leader also stated that the party has been working relentlessly for the welfare of  Purvanchalis.

 “The Delhi government has set up more than 1,000 Chhat Ghats in the city, declared a holiday for the festival of Chhat Puja. We developed education and health system for all and worked for the development of the unauthorised colonies where mostly people from Purvanchal live,” he said.

