Now, Delhi Development Authority plans centre to train sporting talents

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To promote and hone budding sporting talents in the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to set up a Centre of Excellence for sports, equipped with world-class gaming facilities where coaches of international standards will be available to train them.

Senior officials said that discussions to outline modalities for the centre were taking place at various levels and the land-owning agency would tie-up with government agencies for the same.

“Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has initiated the discussions. The DDA will talk to government agencies, including municipal bodies in the city and soon, the L-G himself will make an announcement in this regard,” said a DDA official aware of the development.

As per the plan, the authority will build a world-class integrated sports complex, which would offer state-of-the-art facilities in different sports such as badminton, cricket, football, tennis, swimming, squash, and basketball.

However, the land for the centre is yet to be earmarked, the official said. “The aim is to encourage aspiring young talent and provide state-of-the-art facilities and training, enabling them to excel in the sport of their choice. The DDA may rope in coaches and trainers of international repute,” the official said.

To promote excellence in sports, the proposed centre may partner with leading sportspersons, coaches and experts across multiple disciplines.

Discussions on:

Senior officials said that discussions to outline modalities for the sports facility were taking place at 
various levels 

State-of-the-art:

The complex will offer facilities in different sports such as badminton, cricket, football, tennis, swimming and squash

