Uber to deactivate surge pricing during odd-even scheme in Delhi

Uber supported the Delhi government's pollution-controlling scheme saying that it is a much needed step to reduce pollution and help reduce congestion in the capital.

Published: 16th October 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Uber's office in Delhi used for representational purpose

Image of Uber's office in Delhi used for representational purpose (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cab aggregator Uber will deactivate surge pricing during November 4-15, when the odd-even scheme will be rolled out in Delhi.

"We want to do our part in ensuring movement around the city is easy during the odd-even phase and have decided to deactivate dynamic pricing for the duration. We whole heartedly support Delhi government's move and wish it success," an Uber spokesperson told PTI.

The odd-even scheme is a much needed step to reduce pollution and help reduce congestion in the capital, the spokesperson added. "We, at Uber, believe that the future of urban mobility is the seamless integration of public transport and various multi-modal transport options," the spokesperson said, adding multiple convenient, reliable and safe travel options will be made available for commuters including Auto, Moto and Pool.

Ola did not respond to e-mailed queries. Cab aggregators often charge higher or surged prices when the demand is high.

Last week, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said, "We have also met with Uber and are going to meet other cab operators and have strictly warned them from indulging in indiscriminate surge pricing. Uber has committed to us that they will not permit more than 1.5 times the regular fare during the odd-even period".

The odd-even scheme has been proposed as part of a slew of measures to combat high level of air pollution in Delhi, caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states during winters.

During the 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. In the previous two experiments in January and April in 2016, a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on violators of the rule. In the past, two-wheelers and female commuters were exempted from the rule.

US-based Uber had recently made a submission to the Delhi government, offering use of 5,000 bike-taxis to improve first and last mile connectivity during the odd-even scheme to be implemented next month. Current regulations do not allow bike-taxis to operate in Delhi.

