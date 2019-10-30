Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to distribute 50 lakh masks among school students to combat pollution

A kit of mask having two pieces of N95, one of the good quality masks for tackling smog, will be given to students.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

A woman puts an anti-pollution mask on a child’s face, in New Delhi.

A woman puts an anti-pollution mask on a child’s face, in New Delhi. | ( Photo | Arun Kumar )

By PTI

NEW DELHI:The Delhi government will start distributing masks among school students from Friday following a spike in the pollution level, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Fifty lakh N95 masks would be given to students in both government and private schools in Delhi, Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

A kit of mask having two pieces of N95, one of the good quality masks for tackling smog, will be given to students.

ALSO READ | Delhi government school students to be sensitised on pollution

Masks will be distributed for one week.

"I will also distribute masks among students on Friday. We are getting delivery of masks," he said.

The chief minister said the main reason behind the spike in pollution was stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Kejriwal urged the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to take steps to prevent stubble burning in their states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N95 mask Delhi pollution
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp