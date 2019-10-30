Home Cities Delhi

Two lakh Delhi women avail free bus rides

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said when women progress, the nation progresses. He was addressing the women in the city after the bus rides were made free for them on Bhai Dooj.

A marshal stands in a DTC bus in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 2,20,691 women passengers availed the Delhi government’s signature pink ticket that allows them to travel for free on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses from Tuesday. They comprise 36 per cent of women who commute within the national capital every day.

Figures shared by government officials showed that the maximum number of women who travelled in the buses for free was from the northern parts of the city and they accounted for 37.31 per cent of the total passengers, followed by east and south Delhi with 32.64 per cent and 32.37 per cent, respectively.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said when women progress, the nation progresses. He was addressing the women in the city after the bus rides were made free for them on Bhai Dooj, a decision taken by him exactly a month back.  

“Today is Bhai Dooj. Warm greetings to all my sisters in Delhi from their brother.

There is very good news for all my sisters. From today, all women can travel free in all DTC and cluster buses. You do not need to purchase a ticket.

I believe this will help you immensely. Women do not get equal rights and opportunities in our country. Women of our country are not lesser to anyone. Whenever they have been given equal opportunity, they have done wonders,” he said in a statement.

Tuesday was a gazetted holiday and the number of women passengers is expected to rise from Wednesday.

The total ridership in the city is 42 lakh per day, including students and senior citizens who have passes.    

Extending his greeting to all women, Kejriwal also made an announcement about making travel free for senior citizens and students soon.

