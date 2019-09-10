Delhi metro initiates online campaign to prevent suicides

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated a social media campaign for the prevention of suicides since there have been attempts by people to commit suicides on metro tracks in the national capital.

Officials are pushing for more awareness through social media posts and pictures to inform people that help is not far away in times of despair. To mark the ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’ on Tuesday, the DMRC is highlighting its continuing efforts to prevent suicides.

“As of now, it's only an online campaign. Tomorrow is World Suicide Prevention Day and we will be posting content on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to raise awareness among people. These posts would be shared in intervals and it will continue,” a DMRC spokesperson told The Morning Standard. The corporation had begun the campaign in April this year and is now pushing harder to take the forward the awareness campaign named ‘Never Give Up’.

It is okay to have bad days, but more importantly, remember that it is okay to ask for help. #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/61WUDv9PKT — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 9, 2019

According to statistics, Delhi Metro recorded at least 80 suicide attempts between 2014 and 2018 on its tracks. On its official Twitter page, the DMRC posted creative pictures and messages under the hashtag #NeverGiveUP. “It is okay to have bad days, but more importantly, remember that it is okay to ask for help. #NeverGiveUp,” the DMRC posted on Monday evening, to mark the start of its campaign.

In its earlier posts, it shared messages like “don’t be afraid to reach out for help” and “reach out to people who need a hand on their shoulder.”Recently on September 2, a 40-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping on the metro tracks at the Jhandewalan station.

In the wake of continuing suicide incidents at metro stations, the DMRC took several steps to curb suicide attempts at metro premises.

It has planned to install steel barricades on seven metro stations of the oldest metro lines including Red, Yellow and Blue Line. Inclusion of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) were planned and designed for the new lines such as Airport, Magenta and Pink line.

These PSDs were also installed at six underground stations of Yellow line, namely; Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate.